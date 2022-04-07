CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.95 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

PEP stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.