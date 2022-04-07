Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 624,169 shares.The stock last traded at $113.45 and had previously closed at $112.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

