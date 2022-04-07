Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) versus Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Financial Comparison

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.42%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.49 $298.30 million $3.80 11.31 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 5.91 $124.40 million $2.18 15.73

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 41.37% 12.15% 1.50% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 35.05% 10.93% 1.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 54 branch and commercial lending offices. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

