Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $62,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $216.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.