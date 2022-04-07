Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

CAT stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.85. 2,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.81 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.