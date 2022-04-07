Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.