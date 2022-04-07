Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Catalent were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

