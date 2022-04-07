Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 126,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 362,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Cartier Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.45 million and a PE ratio of -67.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

