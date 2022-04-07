Carlsberg A/S Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $838.83.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

