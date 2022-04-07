CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

