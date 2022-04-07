Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $109.00 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.69 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

