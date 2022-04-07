Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 935 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. 14,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,871. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47.

