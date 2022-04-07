Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

NUE stock opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

