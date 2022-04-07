Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

