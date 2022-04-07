Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.65. 13,539,839 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06.

