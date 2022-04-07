Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,817. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.08 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

