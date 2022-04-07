Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,756,000 after acquiring an additional 851,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 465,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

