Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,186 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

