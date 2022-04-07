Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

