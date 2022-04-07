Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

