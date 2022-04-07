Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 14,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

