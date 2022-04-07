Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.22. 464,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,491,359. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

