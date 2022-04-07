Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 454,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,943,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

