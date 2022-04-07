Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD opened at $48.83 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $54.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.