Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

