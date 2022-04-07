Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,842,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 28,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

