Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

