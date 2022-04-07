Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $7,151,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

