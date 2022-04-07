Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 143,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,490. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

