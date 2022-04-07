Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $19,880,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

