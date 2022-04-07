Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,481 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,990,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

