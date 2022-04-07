Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

CCPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

