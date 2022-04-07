Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.66).

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.05. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 50.06.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

