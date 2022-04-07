Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of USAT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
