Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 174,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,586. The stock has a market cap of $462.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.