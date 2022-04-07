Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.22. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 145,962 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.38 million and a PE ratio of -51.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

