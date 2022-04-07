CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading 7.7% Higher

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. 522,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 108,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

About CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

