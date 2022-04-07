Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303,947 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

