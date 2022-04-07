Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 467.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

