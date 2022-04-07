Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $65.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

