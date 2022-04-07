Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,880 ($24.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNOS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,423.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,686.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.