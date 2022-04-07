Canaccord Genuity Group Raises i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Price Target to GBX 38

i3 Energy (LON:I3E – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.79% from the company’s previous close.

LON I3E opened at GBX 25.71 ($0.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £289.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

