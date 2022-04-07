Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.50.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

