Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,137 ($14.91) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.35. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,241.50 ($16.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,586.99 ($20.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.