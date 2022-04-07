Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 76,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,572,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $779.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Canaan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

