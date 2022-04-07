Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 76,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,572,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $779.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
