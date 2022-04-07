Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 556,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 10,356,793 shares.The stock last traded at $29.93 and had previously closed at $28.24.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

