Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $19.77

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $20.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

