Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of Calix stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. Calix has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.