Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 1,206,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,354,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.