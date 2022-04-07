Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 422,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,548,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

